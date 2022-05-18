HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($52.08) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.18 ($71.02).

Shares of ETR:HEI traded up €0.48 ($0.50) on Wednesday, reaching €52.56 ($54.75). The company had a trading volume of 798,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.01 ($48.97) and a 52-week high of €76.98 ($80.19). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

