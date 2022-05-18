HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

