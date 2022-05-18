Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 240.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.