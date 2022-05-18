HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,277,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 4,324,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,796.2 days.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €79.00 ($82.29) to €78.00 ($81.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($114.58) to €89.00 ($92.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HelloFresh from €40.00 ($41.67) to €47.00 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.