Herbert T. Buchwald Sells 9,950 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MDC traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $58.92.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

