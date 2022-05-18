Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $651.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

