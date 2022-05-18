Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Buys $24,986.82 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Kirk Dove purchased 20,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $24,986.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,071.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HGBL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

