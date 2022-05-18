Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Buys $24,986.82 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Kirk Dove purchased 20,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $24,986.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,071.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of HGBL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.02.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 9.51%.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
About Heritage Global (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Global (HGBL)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.