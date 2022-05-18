Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.72. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

