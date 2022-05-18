HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) versus NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Critical Contrast

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of NuStar Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of NuStar Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HF Sinclair and NuStar Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86 NuStar Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

HF Sinclair presently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.71%. NuStar Energy has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.56%. Given NuStar Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NuStar Energy is more favorable than HF Sinclair.

Volatility and Risk

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuStar Energy has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HF Sinclair and NuStar Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.57 $558.32 million $3.40 13.81 NuStar Energy $1.62 billion 1.01 $38.22 million ($1.26) -11.72

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than NuStar Energy. NuStar Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and NuStar Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64% NuStar Energy 0.50% 77.02% 4.21%

Summary

HF Sinclair beats NuStar Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and other liquids; and pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in bunkering operations in the Gulf Coast; blending operations; and purchase of petroleum products for resale. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,205 miles of refined product pipelines and 2,230 miles of crude oil pipelines in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, and New Mexico; a 2,050-mile refined product pipeline originating in southern Kansas and terminating at Jamestown, North Dakota; a 450-mile refined product pipeline originating at Marathon Petroleum Corporation's Mandan, North Dakota refinery and terminating in Minneapolis, Minnesota; a 2,000-mile anhydrous ammonia pipeline; and 29 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 44.2 million barrels of storage capacity. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

