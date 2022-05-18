Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Up 26.4% in April

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 66,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Leary Dan O bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 171,186 shares of company stock worth $1,799,302.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 865,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 206,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.