Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HLT stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.11. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $46,437,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

