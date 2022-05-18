Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HIPO opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. Analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Hippo by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,011,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 511,007 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at $11,749,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

