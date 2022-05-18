Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of HIPO opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. Analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Hippo by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,011,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 511,007 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at $11,749,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
