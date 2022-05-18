Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Raised to CHF 50 at Barclays

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from CHF 45 to CHF 50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 85,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,647. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.