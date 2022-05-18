Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 850,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

