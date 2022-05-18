Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.13.

Home Depot stock traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $280.63 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

