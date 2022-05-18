Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.43.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.13 and a 200 day moving average of $352.24. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $280.63 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,290.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 25,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

