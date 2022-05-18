Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $345.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.13.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.23. 64,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.24. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $280.63 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $300.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $440,559,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

