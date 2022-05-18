Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $321.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.43.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $280.63 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.13 and a 200-day moving average of $352.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.