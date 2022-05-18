Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $354.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.22.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $10.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.55. The stock had a trading volume of 107,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,955. The company has a market capitalization of $300.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.24. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $280.63 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.