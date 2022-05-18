Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $280.63 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

