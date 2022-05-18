Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the first quarter worth $204,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HFBL traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. 2,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262. The company has a market cap of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.50. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

