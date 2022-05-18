Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HOPE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

