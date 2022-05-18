Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

