Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,954,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,579,000 after buying an additional 47,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,691,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,758,000 after buying an additional 186,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

