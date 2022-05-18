HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Horiba Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of instruments and systems for industrial applications. Its operating segments include Automotive Test Systems, Process and Environmental Instruments, Semiconductor Instruments, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems and Scientific Instruments and Systems. The company operates primarily in America, Asia and Oceania, Japan and Europe. Horiba Ltd is engaged in Kyoto, Japan. “

OTCMKTS HRIBF opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

