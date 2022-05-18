Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John Frederick Barrett Acquires 114,500 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John Frederick Barrett bought 114,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, John Frederick Barrett bought 5,000 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Frederick Barrett bought 20,000 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Frederick Barrett bought 1,389 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $7,181.13.

NYSE HZN opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Horizon Global Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

Horizon Global ( NYSE:HZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Global in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

