Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John Frederick Barrett Buys 5,000 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John Frederick Barrett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,435,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,135.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Global alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Frederick Barrett bought 20,000 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Frederick Barrett purchased 1,389 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $7,181.13.

Shares of HZN opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.14.

Horizon Global ( NYSE:HZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 220,601 shares during the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.