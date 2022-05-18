HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €149.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €149.00 ($155.21) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of HBH traded up €1.10 ($1.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €117.10 ($121.98). 10,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €82.35 ($85.78) and a 12-month high of €140.10 ($145.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €114.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €120.64.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

