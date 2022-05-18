Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of HST opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

