Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 80.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

