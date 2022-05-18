Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 80.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
