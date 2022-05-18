Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HHC. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

NYSE:HHC opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,715,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

