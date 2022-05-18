H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HRUFF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: HRUFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.50.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$16.00.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

