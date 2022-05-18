H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.