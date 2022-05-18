H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.21.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,812. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.00. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$17.27.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,131.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,131.93. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,864 shares of company stock worth $76,520.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

