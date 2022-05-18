HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Purchases £75,150 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,640.53).

Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 496.20 ($6.12). 23,931,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,216,836. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 509.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 489.73.

Get HSBC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital lowered shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.06) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 565.25 ($6.97).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.