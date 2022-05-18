HSBC (HSBC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) recently:

5/6/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27).

5/5/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 515 ($6.35) to GBX 525 ($6.47).

5/4/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 540 ($6.66).

4/27/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 515 ($6.35).

4/20/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 735 ($9.06).

3/31/2022 – HSBC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 226,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

Get HSBC Holdings plc alerts:

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HSBC by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HSBC by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in HSBC by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.