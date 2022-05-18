HSBC Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Buy

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.50 ($15.10) to €16.00 ($16.67) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.15) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.50 ($18.23) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($15.83) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.
Shares of Repsol stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.
About Repsol (Get Rating)
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
