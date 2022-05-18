Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Director Carlos M. Cardoso Sells 749 Shares

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $195.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.21.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

