Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. 91,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,273. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.