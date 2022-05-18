Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $563,554,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $440.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

