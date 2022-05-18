Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW) Short Interest Update

Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HMCOW opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Humanco Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humanco Acquisition stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

