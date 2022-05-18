Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hurco Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:HURC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $184.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.