HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

HUYA stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. HUYA has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.