HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Lowered to $4.60 at Daiwa Capital Markets

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $5.70 to $4.60 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $952.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

