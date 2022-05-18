HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) PT Lowered to $4.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 238.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HYRE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,630. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $25.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 419.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 540.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HyreCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HyreCar (HYRE)
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.