I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.83.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of IMAB opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $85.40.
About I-Mab (Get Rating)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
