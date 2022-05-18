I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of IMAB opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 938,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

