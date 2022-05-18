IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.53.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.12. 6,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,787,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

