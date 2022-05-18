IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.9 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on IGIFF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
