Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $243.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,503. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day moving average of $224.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

