Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $243.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,503. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day moving average of $224.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.