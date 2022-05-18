IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,550.00 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 15,000 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 552,000 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00.

Shares of IMRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 96 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. IMARA Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.60.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in IMARA by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IMARA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IMARA by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 2,122.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 805,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

